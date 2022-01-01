Chocolate cake in SoMa
SoMa restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about SusieCakes
SusieCakes
409 Bryant St, San Francisco
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
50 Fremont St, San Francisco
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.