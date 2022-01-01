Cookies in SoMa
SoMa restaurants that serve cookies
SusieCakes
409 Bryant St, San Francisco
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Tia Sarah's Cookie
|$4.00
Auntie Sara's legendary Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie with a little bit of spice!
SusieCakes
50 Fremont St, San Francisco
