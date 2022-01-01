Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in SoMa

SoMa restaurants
Toast

SoMa restaurants that serve fried rice

f0b4a617-d08c-4ab7-9745-517c32906587 image

 

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$5.95
for one
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Consumer pic

 

Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Chicken$19.95
Wok fried fresh chicken + chili garlic + Thai basil + fried egg W/ jasmine rice
Garlic Pepper Pork$20.95
Wok fried marinated Kurobuta pork + garlic and pepper + fried egg W/ jasmine rice
Pineapple Fried Rice$22.95
Classic fried rice + chicken & prawns + pineapple + cashew + raisins W/ cucumber garnish
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai

