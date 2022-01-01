Pies in SoMa

Apple Crumble Pie - 9" image

 

SusieCakes

409 Bryant St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about SusieCakes
Chicken Pot Pie image

 

Birdsong

1085 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$25.00
Chicken, Bechamel Sauce, Parker House Rolls, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Strawberry Pie (until 6/11)$14.00
Flaky pie crust lined with a thin layer of dark chocolate, filled with vanilla cheesecake and topped with strawberry rhubarb jam.
More about Birdsong

