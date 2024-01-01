Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in SoMa

Go
SoMa restaurants
Toast

SoMa restaurants that serve pork chops

Consumer pic

 

Prospect

300 Spear Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$42.00
More about Prospect
Item pic

 

Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Nam Som" Grilled Fermented Pork Chop$28.95
Jasmine rice fermented pork-chop grilled to perfection, served with grilled sticky rice and fresh lettuce & soft herbs
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai

