South Beach restaurants you'll love

ROOH
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA
|$15.00
Lightly fried Cauliflower heads, citrus sour cream, chili peanut chutney.
*Contains Nuts
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
|JACKFRUIT TACOS
|$16.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with spiced jackfruit, pineapple murabba, raw green mango and sour cream.
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
|SAFFRON RICE
|$6.00
Basmati Rice with a little Spanish Saffron.
*Contains Dairy
Roma's - San Francisco
489 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roasted Red Pepper Sandwich
|$10.00
|Chitarra With Tomatoes
|$20.00
|Cannellini Beans
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.00
Carnitas with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
|Sully's Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Wisconsin's own Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and fried to order, served with a chipotle ranch dip and marinara.
|Southwest Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce with pulled pork carnitas, black beans, sweet corn, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips tossed in an avocado vinaigrette.
FRENCH FRIES
Merkado
130 Townsend St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Puerco
|$11.00
marinated pork, grilled piña, onion, cilantro, avocado salsa
|+pollo
|$6.00
slow-braised, filipino style chicken adobo, daikon, carrot, avocado on a puffy corn tortilla
|Pollo
|$11.00
slow-braised, filipino style chicken adobo, daikon, carrot, avocado, mircogreens on a puffy corn tortilla