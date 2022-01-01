South Beach restaurants you'll love

South Beach restaurants
Toast

South Beach's top cuisines

Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Indian
Must-try South Beach restaurants

ROOH image

 

ROOH

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$15.00
Lightly fried Cauliflower heads, citrus sour cream, chili peanut chutney.
*Contains Nuts
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
JACKFRUIT TACOS$16.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with spiced jackfruit, pineapple murabba, raw green mango and sour cream.
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
SAFFRON RICE$6.00
Basmati Rice with a little Spanish Saffron.
*Contains Dairy
More about ROOH
Roma's - San Francisco image

 

Roma's - San Francisco

489 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Red Pepper Sandwich$10.00
Chitarra With Tomatoes$20.00
Cannellini Beans$9.00
More about Roma's - San Francisco
21st Amendment Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Carnitas with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
Sully's Cheese Curds$12.00
Wisconsin's own Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and fried to order, served with a chipotle ranch dip and marinara.
Southwest Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce with pulled pork carnitas, black beans, sweet corn, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips tossed in an avocado vinaigrette.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Merkado image

FRENCH FRIES

Merkado

130 Townsend St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Puerco$11.00
marinated pork, grilled piña, onion, cilantro, avocado salsa
+pollo$6.00
slow-braised, filipino style chicken adobo, daikon, carrot, avocado on a puffy corn tortilla
Pollo$11.00
slow-braised, filipino style chicken adobo, daikon, carrot, avocado, mircogreens on a puffy corn tortilla
More about Merkado

