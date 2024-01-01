Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Stonestown

Stonestown restaurants
Stonestown restaurants that serve pancakes

Shihlin - SF

3251 20th Ave 250G, San Francisco

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pancake 鷄排蔥油餅$12.00
Crispy green onion pancake from Taiwan together with Shihlin crispy chicken breast, along with fresh chopped lettuce & dressing and two fried eggs...
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Pancakes$12.00
A classic set of pancakes, topped with whipped cream and butter served with syrup.
Mixed Fruits and Chocolate Pancakes$17.00
Served with an abundant assortment of fruits, topped with a sweet crème anglaise and chocolate sauce. Side of vanilla ice cream.
Caramelized Banana Pancakes$16.00
A fitting combination of nuts and caramelized bananas.
