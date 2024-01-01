Pancakes in Stonestown
Stonestown restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Shihlin - SF
Shihlin - SF
3251 20th Ave 250G, San Francisco
|Chicken Pancake 鷄排蔥油餅
|$12.00
Crispy green onion pancake from Taiwan together with Shihlin crispy chicken breast, along with fresh chopped lettuce & dressing and two fried eggs...
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Classic Pancakes
|$12.00
A classic set of pancakes, topped with whipped cream and butter served with syrup.
|Mixed Fruits and Chocolate Pancakes
|$17.00
Served with an abundant assortment of fruits, topped with a sweet crème anglaise and chocolate sauce. Side of vanilla ice cream.
|Caramelized Banana Pancakes
|$16.00
A fitting combination of nuts and caramelized bananas.