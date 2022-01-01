Union Square bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Union Square
Bartlett Hall
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
6 Breaded Organic Chicken wings with the sauce of your choice
Buffalo
Smoked BBQ
Habanero Hot!
|Smoked Turkey Pressed Panini
|$16.00
House smoked turkey breast, provolone cheese, bourbon cranberry sauce, spinach in Acme focaccia bread
|Passion Fruit Funsies
Passion Fruit Quick Sour - 4.5% ABV
A light, tart, and refreshing sour wheat ale loaded with Passion Fruit puree. Is it as complex as a traditional Belgian lambic? Of course not. Is it super tasty? You bet your bippy! Relax, it's just for funsies.
Bluestem Restaurant & Market
1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roasted Beets
|$16.25
chilled-roasted beets, their greens, herb tahini, hazelnuts
|Honolulu Hangover Cake
|$13.75
rum soaked german chocolate cake, coconut filling, marshmallow meringue* 7×7 Magazine’s The Big Eat San Francisco: 100 Things to Eat + Drink Before You Die – 2012 *
|Spiced Delicata Squash
|$13.00
pecans, pomegranate, Herbs, lemon, olive oil, mint, parsley