Western Addition restaurants you'll love

Western Addition restaurants
Western Addition's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Bakeries
Must-try Western Addition restaurants

Jane image

 

Jane

1881 Geary Blvd., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sourdough$8.00
Fig & Walnut$9.00
Baguette$4.00
More about Jane
Banner pic

 

The Progress

1525 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Popular items
The Progress BBQ Duck$70.00
half liberty duck, spicy peanut fried rice & smoked chili vinegar
Burrata & Stonefruit Salad$14.00
hazelnuts, golden balsamic & basils
Double Smoked Pork Hot Dog$12.00
aka 'The Prog Dog', kimchi, bonito-rosemary aioli & shallot crunch
More about The Progress
State Bird Provisions image

TAPAS

State Bird Provisions

1529 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3851 reviews)
Popular items
TEST$0.50
TEST$0.50
World Peace Peanut Milk$12.00
More about State Bird Provisions
The Anchovy Bar image

SEAFOOD

The Anchovy Bar

1740 O'Farrell St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (293 reviews)
Popular items
The Schnitzel$18.00
liberty duck confit schnitzel, lemon-caper aioli & pickled mushroom
Delicata Squash$8.00
pumpkin seed 'crema' & pomegranate
The Bomba$16.00
mozzarella, artichoke bomba & arugula
More about The Anchovy Bar
Max's Opera Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Max's Opera Cafe

601 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (2803 reviews)
More about Max's Opera Cafe
