Western Addition restaurants you'll love

More about Jane
Jane
1881 Geary Blvd., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Sourdough
|$8.00
|Fig & Walnut
|$9.00
|Baguette
|$4.00
More about The Progress
The Progress
1525 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Progress BBQ Duck
|$70.00
half liberty duck, spicy peanut fried rice & smoked chili vinegar
|Burrata & Stonefruit Salad
|$14.00
hazelnuts, golden balsamic & basils
|Double Smoked Pork Hot Dog
|$12.00
aka 'The Prog Dog', kimchi, bonito-rosemary aioli & shallot crunch
More about State Bird Provisions
TAPAS
State Bird Provisions
1529 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|TEST
|$0.50
|TEST
|$0.50
|World Peace Peanut Milk
|$12.00
More about The Anchovy Bar
SEAFOOD
The Anchovy Bar
1740 O'Farrell St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Schnitzel
|$18.00
liberty duck confit schnitzel, lemon-caper aioli & pickled mushroom
|Delicata Squash
|$8.00
pumpkin seed 'crema' & pomegranate
|The Bomba
|$16.00
mozzarella, artichoke bomba & arugula