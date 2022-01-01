San Francisco Surf & Turf

Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine

Cooking has been a part of Harry's life ever since he was a kid. Growing up with six siblings, he quickly found his place in the kitchen and hasn't let go since. Inspired by his local cuisine outside of Charleston, as Harry grew up, he threw dinner parties as opportunities to impress guests with his take on low country cuisine. Now after a long career, Harry's come out of retirement to open up a restaurant true to his roots -- a modern take on Southern-American cuisine with influences from the southeastern shore and the Sea Islands along the Atlantic coast.


