San Gabriel restaurants you'll love

San Gabriel restaurants
Toast
  • San Gabriel

San Gabriel's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try San Gabriel restaurants

HAYATOBI Restaurant image

 

HAYATOBI Restaurant

6420 N. Rosemead Blvd., SAN GABRIEL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spider Roll$12.00
Softshell Crab, Avocado, Crab Mix, Gobo, Cucumber, Kaiware
Katsu Curry$16.00
Japanese Curry with Chicken Katsu, Small Salad
Tempura Udon (Hot)$12.00
Udon, (1) Shrimp Tempura (4) Vegetable Tempura
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

1245 s San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
Mango Milk Tea$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
Brown Sugar Boba Milk$5.50
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba
Swirlz Creamery image

 

Swirlz Creamery

710 W Las Tunas Dr, STE 1, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spumoni
Pistachios + cherry + chocolate pocky + dark chocolate sauce.
Allergens: Tree nuts (pistachios), wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Triple Berry
Blueberries + blackberries + strawberries + strawberry wafers + condensed milk.
Allergen: Wheat. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Strawberry Balsamic
Strawberries + strawberry wafer + Balsamic strawberry puree.
Allergens: Wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Boba Ave 8090全统店 image

 

Boba Ave 8090全统店

140 W Valley Blvd,Ste118b, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
21.Jumbo Fruit Tea Black Tea 滿杯鮮果$5.45
Brown Sugar with Grass Jelly 髒髒黑糖仙草$5.75
2. Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶$4.95
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
油條 Chinese Donut$4.25
The perfect pairing with any congee.
天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.
椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
Phoenix image

 

Phoenix

1635 San Gabriel Boulevard, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.
金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
BUBBLE REPUBLIC image

 

BUBBLE REPUBLIC

800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Panna Cotta Black Milk Tea$5.00
Bubble Republic Fruit Tea$5.50
Braised Tomato Beef Rice 番茄牛肉饭$12.00
Motto Tea Cafe image

 

Motto Tea Cafe

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Tiramisu Soufflé Pancake$15.25
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only>
Seasonal Flavor!
Matcha flavored pancake batter with matcha tiramisu sauce.
Only available in San Gabriel store.
*** Requires 20-30 of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Motto No.5 Milk Tea$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Mango in Kyoto$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
Boba Ave 8090 image

SMOOTHIES

Boba Ave 8090

425 W Valley Blvd, San Gabriel

Avg 3.5 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Yogurt$6.45
Rose Green Tea Latte$4.25
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.95
Ducks Restaurant image

 

Ducks Restaurant

1381 East Las Tunas Dr Suite 1&2, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Soba and Mini Curry Rice$11.50
Refreshing Cold Soba noodles with a side of mini curry rice. Mini Curry (Choice of beef or chicken)
Oyako Don$14.50
Fried chicken cooked with egg and sweet soy sauce over rice.
Karaage Bowl$14.50
Fried chicken with special house-made sauce over rice topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and red ginger.
壹锅鸡-San Gabriel image

 

壹锅鸡-San Gabriel

534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
散养走地鸡套餐（4人份）$79.99
套餐含锅底一只鸡，配送配菜一荤三素
鸳鸯锅套餐 （4-5人份）$89.99
鸳鸯套餐含火锅鸡半只，菌汤鸡半只，配送一荤三素
Thatone O image

 

Thatone O

200 S San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
Takeout
My Little Paris Cafe & Play image

 

My Little Paris Cafe & Play

Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yu Cake - San Gabriel image

 

Yu Cake - San Gabriel

301 West Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Caribbean Gourmet

264 S. Mission Dr., San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Plate$15.00
Spicy chicken served with rice & peas, sauteed vegetables, and sweet fried plantains
Vegetarian Patty$5.00
Savory pastry filled with assorted vegetables
Cassava Pone$4.00
Vegan & Gluten-free dessert. Contains coconut(tree nut) & cassava
The Alley - San Gabriel image

 

The Alley - San Gabriel

301 W Valley Blvd Unit 102, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Purple Rice Yogurt$6.25
Served with Green Tea jelly and Purple Rice
Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Spoons

413 S. Mission Dr, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3CATEA - San Gabriel image

 

3CATEA - San Gabriel

432 East Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

UN1QUE Tea & Bar - SG

500 East Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bon Appetea Cafe San Gabriel

980 East Las Tunas Drive Ste E, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dong Ting Chun San Gabriel

140 W Valley Blvd STE 206, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Map

