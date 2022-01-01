San Gabriel restaurants you'll love
San Gabriel's top cuisines
Must-try San Gabriel restaurants
More about HAYATOBI Restaurant
HAYATOBI Restaurant
6420 N. Rosemead Blvd., SAN GABRIEL
|Popular items
|Spider Roll
|$12.00
Softshell Crab, Avocado, Crab Mix, Gobo, Cucumber, Kaiware
|Katsu Curry
|$16.00
Japanese Curry with Chicken Katsu, Small Salad
|Tempura Udon (Hot)
|$12.00
Udon, (1) Shrimp Tempura (4) Vegetable Tempura
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
1245 s San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
|Mango Milk Tea
|$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
|Brown Sugar Boba Milk
|$5.50
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba
More about Swirlz Creamery
Swirlz Creamery
710 W Las Tunas Dr, STE 1, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Spumoni
Pistachios + cherry + chocolate pocky + dark chocolate sauce.
Allergens: Tree nuts (pistachios), wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
|Triple Berry
Blueberries + blackberries + strawberries + strawberry wafers + condensed milk.
Allergen: Wheat. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
|Strawberry Balsamic
Strawberries + strawberry wafer + Balsamic strawberry puree.
Allergens: Wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
More about Boba Ave 8090全统店
Boba Ave 8090全统店
140 W Valley Blvd,Ste118b, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|21.Jumbo Fruit Tea Black Tea 滿杯鮮果
|$5.45
|Brown Sugar with Grass Jelly 髒髒黑糖仙草
|$5.75
|2. Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶
|$4.95
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Phoenix Food Boutique
712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|油條 Chinese Donut
|$4.25
The perfect pairing with any congee.
|天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea
|$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.
|椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings
|$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
More about Phoenix
Phoenix
1635 San Gabriel Boulevard, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings
|$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
|雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight
|$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.
|金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken
|$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
More about BUBBLE REPUBLIC
BUBBLE REPUBLIC
800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL
|Popular items
|Panna Cotta Black Milk Tea
|$5.00
|Bubble Republic Fruit Tea
|$5.50
|Braised Tomato Beef Rice 番茄牛肉饭
|$12.00
More about Motto Tea Cafe
Motto Tea Cafe
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Matcha Tiramisu Soufflé Pancake
|$15.25
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only>
Seasonal Flavor!
Matcha flavored pancake batter with matcha tiramisu sauce.
Only available in San Gabriel store.
*** Requires 20-30 of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
|Motto No.5 Milk Tea
|$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
|Mango in Kyoto
|$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
More about Boba Ave 8090
SMOOTHIES
Boba Ave 8090
425 W Valley Blvd, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Strawberry Yogurt
|$6.45
|Rose Green Tea Latte
|$4.25
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|$4.95
More about Ducks Restaurant
Ducks Restaurant
1381 East Las Tunas Dr Suite 1&2, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Cold Soba and Mini Curry Rice
|$11.50
Refreshing Cold Soba noodles with a side of mini curry rice. Mini Curry (Choice of beef or chicken)
|Oyako Don
|$14.50
Fried chicken cooked with egg and sweet soy sauce over rice.
|Karaage Bowl
|$14.50
Fried chicken with special house-made sauce over rice topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and red ginger.
More about 壹锅鸡-San Gabriel
壹锅鸡-San Gabriel
534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|散养走地鸡套餐（4人份）
|$79.99
套餐含锅底一只鸡，配送配菜一荤三素
|鸳鸯锅套餐 （4-5人份）
|$89.99
鸳鸯套餐含火锅鸡半只，菌汤鸡半只，配送一荤三素
More about Caribbean Gourmet
Caribbean Gourmet
264 S. Mission Dr., San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Plate
|$15.00
Spicy chicken served with rice & peas, sauteed vegetables, and sweet fried plantains
|Vegetarian Patty
|$5.00
Savory pastry filled with assorted vegetables
|Cassava Pone
|$4.00
Vegan & Gluten-free dessert. Contains coconut(tree nut) & cassava
More about The Alley - San Gabriel
The Alley - San Gabriel
301 W Valley Blvd Unit 102, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Original Purple Rice Yogurt
|$6.25
Served with Green Tea jelly and Purple Rice
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk
|$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk
|$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee
More about 3CATEA - San Gabriel
3CATEA - San Gabriel
432 East Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel
More about UN1QUE Tea & Bar - SG
UN1QUE Tea & Bar - SG
500 East Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel
More about Bon Appetea Cafe San Gabriel
Bon Appetea Cafe San Gabriel
980 East Las Tunas Drive Ste E, San Gabriel
More about Dong Ting Chun San Gabriel
Dong Ting Chun San Gabriel
140 W Valley Blvd STE 206, San Gabriel