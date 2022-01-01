San Gabriel cafés you'll love

Go
San Gabriel restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in San Gabriel

Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

1245 s San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
Mango Milk Tea$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
Brown Sugar Boba Milk$5.50
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Boba Ave 8090全统店 image

 

Boba Ave 8090全统店

140 W Valley Blvd,Ste118b, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
21.Jumbo Fruit Tea Black Tea 滿杯鮮果$5.45
Brown Sugar with Grass Jelly 髒髒黑糖仙草$5.75
2. Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶$4.95
More about Boba Ave 8090全统店
BUBBLE REPUBLIC image

 

BUBBLE REPUBLIC

800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Panna Cotta Black Milk Tea$5.00
Bubble Republic Fruit Tea$5.50
Braised Tomato Beef Rice 番茄牛肉饭$12.00
More about BUBBLE REPUBLIC
Motto Tea Cafe image

 

Motto Tea Cafe

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Tiramisu Soufflé Pancake$15.25
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only>
Seasonal Flavor!
Matcha flavored pancake batter with matcha tiramisu sauce.
Only available in San Gabriel store.
*** Requires 20-30 of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Motto No.5 Milk Tea$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Mango in Kyoto$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
More about Motto Tea Cafe
Boba Ave 8090 image

SMOOTHIES

Boba Ave 8090

425 W Valley Blvd, San Gabriel

Avg 3.5 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Yogurt$6.45
Rose Green Tea Latte$4.25
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.95
More about Boba Ave 8090
My Little Paris Cafe & Play image

 

My Little Paris Cafe & Play

Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about My Little Paris Cafe & Play
The Alley - San Gabriel image

 

The Alley - San Gabriel

301 W Valley Blvd Unit 102, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Purple Rice Yogurt$6.25
Served with Green Tea jelly and Purple Rice
Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee
More about The Alley - San Gabriel

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Gabriel

Brulee

Seafood Noodle Soup

Sticky Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Pudding

Popcorn Chicken

Shrimp Soup

Squid

Map

More near San Gabriel to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Arcadia

No reviews yet

Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston