San Gabriel cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in San Gabriel
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
1245 s San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
|Mango Milk Tea
|$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
|Brown Sugar Boba Milk
|$5.50
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba
More about Boba Ave 8090全统店
Boba Ave 8090全统店
140 W Valley Blvd,Ste118b, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|21.Jumbo Fruit Tea Black Tea 滿杯鮮果
|$5.45
|Brown Sugar with Grass Jelly 髒髒黑糖仙草
|$5.75
|2. Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶
|$4.95
More about BUBBLE REPUBLIC
BUBBLE REPUBLIC
800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL
|Popular items
|Panna Cotta Black Milk Tea
|$5.00
|Bubble Republic Fruit Tea
|$5.50
|Braised Tomato Beef Rice 番茄牛肉饭
|$12.00
More about Motto Tea Cafe
Motto Tea Cafe
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Matcha Tiramisu Soufflé Pancake
|$15.25
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only>
Seasonal Flavor!
Matcha flavored pancake batter with matcha tiramisu sauce.
Only available in San Gabriel store.
*** Requires 20-30 of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
|Motto No.5 Milk Tea
|$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
|Mango in Kyoto
|$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
More about Boba Ave 8090
SMOOTHIES
Boba Ave 8090
425 W Valley Blvd, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Strawberry Yogurt
|$6.45
|Rose Green Tea Latte
|$4.25
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|$4.95
More about The Alley - San Gabriel
The Alley - San Gabriel
301 W Valley Blvd Unit 102, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Original Purple Rice Yogurt
|$6.25
Served with Green Tea jelly and Purple Rice
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk
|$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk
|$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee