Brulee in San Gabriel

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

1245 s San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes image

 

Motto Tea Cafe

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes$15.25
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only>
Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
More about Motto Tea Cafe
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk image

 

The Alley - San Gabriel

301 W Valley Blvd Unit 102, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee
Ube Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk$5.95
More about The Alley - San Gabriel

