Brulee in San Gabriel
San Gabriel restaurants that serve brulee
Sunright Tea Studio
1245 s San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Motto Tea Cafe
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel
|Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes
|$15.25
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only>
Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***