Cake in San Gabriel

Motto Tea Cafe
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel
|Matcha Nama Chocolate Cake 抹茶生巧蛋糕
|$7.95
The chocolate can be called “Nama Chocolate” when it contains at least 40% chocolate and 10% cream by weight, and no more than 10% water. Nama (生, pronounce [na-ma]) means raw or fresh in Japanese. The name “Nama” Chocolate refers to the plentiful use of rich, fresh cream in the chocolate. Contain Matcha mousse in the middle.
|Taro Crepe Cake 芋泥千層
|$8.45
House-made crepe cakes with layers of fresh taro puree
|Cocomango Cake 楊枝甘露
|$7.95