Cake in San Gabriel

San Gabriel restaurants
San Gabriel restaurants that serve cake

Motto Tea Cafe

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Matcha Nama Chocolate Cake 抹茶生巧蛋糕$7.95
The chocolate can be called “Nama Chocolate” when it contains at least 40% chocolate and 10% cream by weight, and no more than 10% water. Nama (生, pronounce [na-ma]) means raw or fresh in Japanese. The name “Nama” Chocolate refers to the plentiful use of rich, fresh cream in the chocolate. Contain Matcha mousse in the middle.
Taro Crepe Cake 芋泥千層$8.45
House-made crepe cakes with layers of fresh taro puree
Cocomango Cake 楊枝甘露$7.95
More about Motto Tea Cafe
Yu Cake - San Gabriel

301 West Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Durian Mille Crepe Cake$9.75
UJI Matcha Mille Crepe Cake$9.35
More about Yu Cake - San Gabriel

