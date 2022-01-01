Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in San Gabriel

San Gabriel restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

咸魚雞炒飯 Chinese Anchovy & Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
咸魚雞炒飯 Chinese Anchovy & Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
Item pic

 

BUBBLE REPUBLIC

800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Fried Basil Chicken Rice 煎 九层塔鸡肉饭$9.00
