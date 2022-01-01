Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried rice in
San Gabriel
/
San Gabriel
/
Chicken Fried Rice
San Gabriel restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Phoenix Food Boutique
712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel
No reviews yet
咸魚雞炒飯 Chinese Anchovy & Chicken Fried Rice
$13.95
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
BUBBLE REPUBLIC
800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL
No reviews yet
Pan Fried Basil Chicken Rice 煎 九层塔鸡肉饭
$9.00
More about BUBBLE REPUBLIC
Browse other tasty dishes in San Gabriel
Katsu
Pork Chops
Squid
Pudding
Curry
Gyoza
Crepes
Cake
More near San Gabriel to explore
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
El Monte
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston