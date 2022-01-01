Crepes in San Gabriel
Motto Tea Cafe
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel
|Taro Crepe Cake 芋泥千層
|$8.45
House-made crepe cakes with layers of fresh taro puree
|Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake 伯爵紅茶千層
|$8.45
House-made milk tea crepe cakes with layers of milk tea cream.
May contain nuts
|8 inch Whole Crepe cake ( pre-order only)
|$85.00
How to order a whole cake:
1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect.
2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!)
3. Please provide preferred pick up date and cake flavors in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
Note: Please be advised we do not include utensils in full cake orders.