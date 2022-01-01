Crepes in San Gabriel

How to order a whole cake:

1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect.

2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!)

3. Please provide preferred pick up date and cake flavors in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

Note: Please be advised we do not include utensils in full cake orders.

