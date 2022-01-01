Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in San Gabriel

San Gabriel restaurants
Toast

San Gabriel restaurants that serve crepes

Motto Tea Cafe

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taro Crepe Cake 芋泥千層$8.45
House-made crepe cakes with layers of fresh taro puree
Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake 伯爵紅茶千層$8.45
House-made milk tea crepe cakes with layers of milk tea cream.
May contain nuts
8 inch Whole Crepe cake ( pre-order only)$85.00
How to order a whole cake:
1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect.
2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!)
3. Please provide preferred pick up date and cake flavors in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
Note: Please be advised we do not include utensils in full cake orders.
More about Motto Tea Cafe
Yu Cake - San Gabriel

301 West Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Durian Mille Crepe Cake$9.75
UJI Matcha Mille Crepe Cake$9.35
More about Yu Cake - San Gabriel

