Pancakes in San Gabriel

Motto Tea Cafe - San Gabriel
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel
|Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancakes
|$14.50
Motto's signature Cheese Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
|Matcha Strawberry Soufflé Pancake 抹茶草莓舒芙蕾
|$16.25
Seasonal Flavor!
Only available for dine in.
|Okonomiyaki Souffle Pancakes 大阪燒
|$14.50
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only>
Traditional Japanese dish with a twist - souffle pancakes with bonito flakes, seaweed, and special sauce.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***