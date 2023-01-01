Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in San Gabriel

San Gabriel restaurants
San Gabriel restaurants that serve pancakes

Motto Tea Cafe - San Gabriel

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel

Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancakes$14.50
Motto's signature Cheese Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Matcha Strawberry Soufflé Pancake 抹茶草莓舒芙蕾$16.25
Seasonal Flavor!
Only available for dine in.
Okonomiyaki Souffle Pancakes 大阪燒$14.50
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only>
Traditional Japanese dish with a twist - souffle pancakes with bonito flakes, seaweed, and special sauce.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
More about Motto Tea Cafe - San Gabriel
Dong Ting Chun San Gabriel - 140 W Valley Blvd STE 206

140 W Valley Blvd STE 206, San Gabriel

南瓜餅Pumpkin Pancake$6.99
More about Dong Ting Chun San Gabriel - 140 W Valley Blvd STE 206

