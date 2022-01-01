Popcorn chicken in San Gabriel

San Gabriel restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Item pic

 

BUBBLE REPUBLIC

800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popcorn Chicken 炸盐酥鸡$6.75
Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸鹽酥雞餐$9.50
More about BUBBLE REPUBLIC
Popcorn Chicken image

SMOOTHIES

Boba Ave 8090

425 W Valley Blvd, San Gabriel

Avg 3.5 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
More about Boba Ave 8090

