Popcorn chicken in San Gabriel

San Gabriel restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
BUBBLE REPUBLIC
800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL
No reviews yet
Popcorn Chicken 炸盐酥鸡
$6.75
Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸鹽酥雞餐
$9.50
More about BUBBLE REPUBLIC
SMOOTHIES
Boba Ave 8090
425 W Valley Blvd, San Gabriel
Avg 3.5
(1280 reviews)
Popcorn Chicken
$6.95
More about Boba Ave 8090
