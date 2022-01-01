Shrimp rolls in San Gabriel

San Gabriel restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls image

 

Phoenix

1635 San Gabriel Boulevard, San Gabriel

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
More about Phoenix

