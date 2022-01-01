Sticky rice in
San Gabriel
/
San Gabriel
/
Sticky Rice
San Gabriel restaurants that serve sticky rice
Phoenix Food Boutique
712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel
No reviews yet
椰汁紫米布甸 Black Sticky Rice Pudding
$4.75
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Phoenix
1635 San Gabriel Boulevard, San Gabriel
No reviews yet
椰汁紫米布甸 Black Sticky Rice Pudding
$4.75
More about Phoenix
Browse other tasty dishes in San Gabriel
Pork Chops
Pudding
Shrimp Soup
Rice Noodles
Rice Pudding
Katsu
Singapore Noodles
Shrimp Rolls
More near San Gabriel to explore
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Arcadia
No reviews yet
Monterey Park
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
El Monte
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(3 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston