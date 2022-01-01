Go
San Giacomo Trattoria

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

91 Broadway • $$

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage & Peppers Hero$9.85
Sausage and peppers, San Marzano tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
Chicken Noodle - SPECIAL$6.97
Bianca e Verde
Fresh mozzarella, fresh ricotta, baby spinach, mushrooms, garlic, extra virgin olive oil &amp; Pecorino Romano 12” $14.95 or 8” $24.95
Baked Clams Oreganata$13.25
A dozen little neck clams, topped with homemade oreganata bread crumbs
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

91 Broadway

Greenlawn NY

Neighborhood Map

