San Jose bars & lounges you'll love

BLAST AND BREW
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Popular items
|Build Your Own (Upto 3 Toppings)
|$21.00
Make your own upto 3-toppings
|Paneer Tikka
|$21.00
Tikka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Paneer, Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, House Seasoning
|Island Blast
|$19.00
Parmigiano Crema, Ham, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeño, BBQ Drizzle
BBQ
South Winchester BBQ
1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Popular items
|Brisket Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
|Tri Tip Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip
|Full Rack Ribs
|$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
Devine Cheese and Wine
27 Devine Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Spring Pea Pasta
|$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
|Oakdale Gouda
|$12.00
Oakdale Gouda--California/Cow--special extra aged yet sweet, made in the classic way
|Chocolate Pot de Creme
|$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley
5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Popular items
|1 Haddock - Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Cod Haddock Difference
A Mild and dense fish
Cod Flaky & Sweet
Don't forget the Tatar Sauce
|2 Piece Cod & Chips
|$26.50
|2 Piece Haddock
|$27.50
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
377 Santana Row, San Jose
|Popular items
|Tacos de Cochinito (3)
|$22.00
Tempura tofu, cabbage slaw, cilantro, morita chile mayonnaise. Vegetarian, no nuts.
|Poke de Atun a la Mexicana
|$20.00
Tuna, morita mayonnaise, lime, onions, cilantro, fresno chiles, crunchy leeks, tostadas
|Guacamole
|$16.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, handmade tortillas.
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Bowl Posole
|$11.95
stewed pork & hominy soup, cabbage, tortilla strips, chile oil
|Street Corn
|$4.95
off the cob, cotija cheese, crema, tajin
|Nachos
|$11.95
monterey and oaxaca cheeses, refried black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cilantro, crema
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
150 S First Street, San José
|Popular items
|Medium Chicken, Bacon & Ranch (12")
|$18.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Bacon and Onions.
|Medium Cheese (12")
|$14.00
Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE
320 West St John Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza
|$32.00
Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8.
EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano
Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Britannia Arms Cupertino
1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose
|Popular items
|"MAG"NIFICENT SPICY TUNA MELT (Copy)
|$15.00
ALBACORE MIXED WITH MAYO-SIRACHA-RED CHILI POWDER-HABANERO-GRILLED JALAPENO INSIDE GRILLED SOURDOUGH. MELTED AMERICAN AND SWISS CHEESE. WITH FRIES.
|BANGERS, MASH, & STEAMED VEGETABLES
|$16.00
2 BRITISH SAUSAGES, GRILLED ONIONS, VEGETABLE OF THE DAY
|MIKEYS RED ALE
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Armando's Restaurant + Bar
2223 Business Circle, San Jose
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
w/ Rice & Beans
|Agua de Horchata
|$4.00
|Agua de Jamaica
|$4.00
Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine
1435 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|Buffalo Mozzarella Stack
|$13.00
Ripe tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, bittersweet vinaigrette topped with
savory prosciutto and aromatic basil
|Alameda Board
|$40.00
Choose 8 of our premium meat or cheese selections. Served with dried fruit,
seasoned almonds, candied pecans, olives, stone ground mustard, honey,
and toasted bread
|Meat & Cheese Board
|$24.00
Choose 4 Meats or Cheeses. Served with dried fruit, seasoned almonds,
candied pecans, olives, stone ground mustard, honey, and toasted bread
Lamella Tavern
1109 Lincoln Ave Suite 10, San Jose