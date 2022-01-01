San Jose bars & lounges you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BLAST AND BREW image

 

BLAST AND BREW

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Build Your Own (Upto 3 Toppings)$21.00
Make your own upto 3-toppings
Paneer Tikka$21.00
Tikka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Paneer, Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, House Seasoning
Island Blast$19.00
Parmigiano Crema, Ham, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeño, BBQ Drizzle
More about BLAST AND BREW
South Winchester BBQ image

BBQ

South Winchester BBQ

1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Tri Tip Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip
Full Rack Ribs$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
More about South Winchester BBQ
Devine Cheese and Wine image

 

Devine Cheese and Wine

27 Devine Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Pea Pasta$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
Oakdale Gouda$12.00
Oakdale Gouda--California/Cow--special extra aged yet sweet, made in the classic way
Chocolate Pot de Creme$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
More about Devine Cheese and Wine
Britannia Arms Almaden image

 

Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Haddock - Fish & Chips$18.00
Cod Haddock Difference
A Mild and dense fish
Cod Flaky & Sweet
Don't forget the Tatar Sauce
2 Piece Cod & Chips$26.50
2 Piece Haddock$27.50
More about Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row image

 

Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row

377 Santana Row, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos de Cochinito (3)$22.00
Tempura tofu, cabbage slaw, cilantro, morita chile mayonnaise. Vegetarian, no nuts.
Poke de Atun a la Mexicana$20.00
Tuna, morita mayonnaise, lime, onions, cilantro, fresno chiles, crunchy leeks, tostadas
Guacamole$16.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, handmade tortillas.
More about Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl Posole$11.95
stewed pork & hominy soup, cabbage, tortilla strips, chile oil
Street Corn$4.95
off the cob, cotija cheese, crema, tajin
Nachos$11.95
monterey and oaxaca cheeses, refried black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cilantro, crema
More about Olla Cocina
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose image

 

Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Chicken, Bacon & Ranch (12")$18.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Bacon and Onions.
Medium Cheese (12")$14.00
Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Strips$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
More about Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE image

 

Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE

320 West St John Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza$32.00
Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8.
EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano
Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10
More about Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE
The Province image

GRILL

The Province

1788 N 1st St Ste 10, San Jose

Avg 3.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Province
Five Points image

 

Five Points

169 West Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
More about Five Points
The Continental Bar image

 

The Continental Bar

349 S 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Continental Bar
Stevie's Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Stevie's Bar & Grill

2705 Union Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (401 reviews)
Takeout
More about Stevie's Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Dr. Funk

29 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dr. Funk
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina image

TACOS

Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina

1502 Saratoga Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina
Britannia Arms Cupertino image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Britannia Arms Cupertino

1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
"MAG"NIFICENT SPICY TUNA MELT (Copy)$15.00
ALBACORE MIXED WITH MAYO-SIRACHA-RED CHILI POWDER-HABANERO-GRILLED JALAPENO INSIDE GRILLED SOURDOUGH. MELTED AMERICAN AND SWISS CHEESE. WITH FRIES.
BANGERS, MASH, & STEAMED VEGETABLES$16.00
2 BRITISH SAUSAGES, GRILLED ONIONS, VEGETABLE OF THE DAY
MIKEYS RED ALE$6.00
More about Britannia Arms Cupertino
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Armando's Restaurant + Bar

2223 Business Circle, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$16.00
w/ Rice & Beans
Agua de Horchata$4.00
Agua de Jamaica$4.00
More about Armando's Restaurant + Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine

1435 The Alameda, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Mozzarella Stack$13.00
Ripe tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, bittersweet vinaigrette topped with
savory prosciutto and aromatic basil
Alameda Board$40.00
Choose 8 of our premium meat or cheese selections. Served with dried fruit,
seasoned almonds, candied pecans, olives, stone ground mustard, honey,
and toasted bread
Meat & Cheese Board$24.00
Choose 4 Meats or Cheeses. Served with dried fruit, seasoned almonds,
candied pecans, olives, stone ground mustard, honey, and toasted bread
More about Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine
Vintage Wine Bar - Santana image

 

Vintage Wine Bar - Santana

368 Santana Row, San Jose

No reviews yet
More about Vintage Wine Bar - Santana
Restaurant banner

 

Lamella Tavern

1109 Lincoln Ave Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Lamella Tavern

