Blossom Valley restaurants you'll love

Must-try Blossom Valley restaurants

Marie Callender’s image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender’s

620 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (595 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
More about Marie Callender’s
Bistro Tupaz image

PASTA

Bistro Tupaz

5899 Santa Teresa Blvd., San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bistro Burger$10.95
1/3 lb Angus beef patty, topped with crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato sauce, toasted potato bun.
Pappardelle Alfredo$9.95
Homemade fettuccine, homemade alfredo, comes with garlic bread
French Onion Soup$8.95
Caramelized onions in homemade brown stock, cheese gratine
More about Bistro Tupaz
Sanraku image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sanraku

925 Blossom Hill Rd,Westfield Oakridge, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (2740 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sesame Chicken$17.00
Battered and fried chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
Eskimo Roll$8.00
Salmon, Avocado
Lunch Box$17.00
11am-4pm only, First choice: Gyoza or Shumai or Agedashi Tofu
Second choice: Cal Roll or Avo Q Roll or Futomaki
Main choice: Sesame Chicken or Chicken Teriyaki or Tonkatsu, Salmon Teriyaki or Shrimp Tempura
More about Sanraku
Burgerim image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Burgerim

840 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Onion Rings$3.79
Duo$6.99
More about Burgerim
