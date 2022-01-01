Blossom Valley restaurants you'll love
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender’s
620 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose
|Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
|Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
|$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
PASTA
Bistro Tupaz
5899 Santa Teresa Blvd., San Jose
|Bistro Burger
|$10.95
1/3 lb Angus beef patty, topped with crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato sauce, toasted potato bun.
|Pappardelle Alfredo
|$9.95
Homemade fettuccine, homemade alfredo, comes with garlic bread
|French Onion Soup
|$8.95
Caramelized onions in homemade brown stock, cheese gratine
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sanraku
925 Blossom Hill Rd,Westfield Oakridge, San Jose
|Sesame Chicken
|$17.00
Battered and fried chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
|Eskimo Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, Avocado
|Lunch Box
|$17.00
11am-4pm only, First choice: Gyoza or Shumai or Agedashi Tofu
Second choice: Cal Roll or Avo Q Roll or Futomaki
Main choice: Sesame Chicken or Chicken Teriyaki or Tonkatsu, Salmon Teriyaki or Shrimp Tempura