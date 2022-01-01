Cambrian Park restaurants you'll love
Cambrian Park's top cuisines
Must-try Cambrian Park restaurants
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Popular items
|French Toast Combo
|$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
|Country Fried Steak and Eggs
|$18.00
Three Eggs - any style, Country Gravy & baked biscuit.
|Chocolate Chip (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Britannia Arms Almaden
Britannia Arms Almaden
5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Popular items
|Shepherds Pie
|$18.00
|Dry Rub Wings (Half)
|$13.00
|Artichoke Hearts (Full)
|$16.00
More about Big E Cafe
EMPANADAS
Big E Cafe
1683 Branham Ln, San Jose
|Popular items
|Bacon Eggs and Cheese
|$4.80
Smoky bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs and warm cheddar cheese makes this empanada a bacon lover's favorite.
|Black Forest Ham Eggs And Cheese
|$4.80
Cheddar cheese crusted dough stuffed with black forest ham, scrambled eggs and more cheddar cheese.
|Sausage Eggs and Cheese
|$4.80
Nothing says good morning better than breakfast sausage eggs and cheese.
More about Blue Rock BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Rock BBQ
3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|1/2 Rack Plate
|$18.95
|Pulled Beef Brisket Plate
|$15.95
|Tri Tip Plate
|$15.95