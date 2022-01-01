Cambrian Park restaurants you'll love

Cambrian Park's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Gastropubs
Southern
Must-try Cambrian Park restaurants

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Toast Combo$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Country Fried Steak and Eggs$18.00
Three Eggs - any style, Country Gravy & baked biscuit.
Chocolate Chip (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Britannia Arms Almaden image

 

Britannia Arms Almaden

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shepherds Pie$18.00
Dry Rub Wings (Half)$13.00
Artichoke Hearts (Full)$16.00
More about Britannia Arms Almaden
Big E Cafe image

EMPANADAS

Big E Cafe

1683 Branham Ln, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Eggs and Cheese$4.80
Smoky bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs and warm cheddar cheese makes this empanada a bacon lover's favorite.
Black Forest Ham Eggs And Cheese$4.80
Cheddar cheese crusted dough stuffed with black forest ham, scrambled eggs and more cheddar cheese.
Sausage Eggs and Cheese$4.80
Nothing says good morning better than breakfast sausage eggs and cheese.
More about Big E Cafe
Blue Rock BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Rock BBQ

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Rack Plate$18.95
Pulled Beef Brisket Plate$15.95
Tri Tip Plate$15.95
More about Blue Rock BBQ
Stevie's Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Stevie's Bar & Grill

2705 Union Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (401 reviews)
Takeout
More about Stevie's Bar & Grill
