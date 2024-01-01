Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve asian salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Story Road - San Jose

779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE

Avg 4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings Story Road - San Jose
Item pic

 

Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose

1502 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$17.95
shredded iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, crispy wontons, toasted almonds, green onion, sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose
Item pic

 

Fire Wings (Saratoga)

1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings (Saratoga)

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Chocolate Cake

Cheesecake

Fried Wontons

Carne Asada

Wonton Soup

Miso Soup

Shrimp Wraps

Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (70 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (763 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1170 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1331 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston