Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve bean burritos

LUNA Mexican Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.00
refried beans and jack cheese wrapped in an organic flour tortilla
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

 

De La Tierra Vegan Food

328 Commercial Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
kids bean and rice burrito$10.00
bean and rice wrapped in a 10" flour tortilla
More about De La Tierra Vegan Food
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.25
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
REGULAR BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$4.50
Refried Beans & melted cheese in a flour tortilla
GRANDE BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.95
More about Dia de Pesca

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Udon Noodles

Quesadillas

Baklava

Calamari

Burritos

Ceviche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston