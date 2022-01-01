Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve beef stew

Consumer pic

 

Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave

1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Stew$22.95
USDA choice beef tips braised for hours w/ potatoes and carrots in rich old fashioned gravy
Half Pint Beef Stew$7.95
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Item pic

 

Dough Zone - San Jose

1701 lundy ave #100, san jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面$8.95
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup
Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面$6.95
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
More about Dough Zone - San Jose
Item pic

 

Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

460 East William Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
23. Beef Stew Soup$0.00
More about Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Beef Soup

Cucumber Salad

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Waffles

Vegetable Dumplings

Gyoza

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston