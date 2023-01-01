Blueberry pancakes in San Jose
More about SusieCakes - Willow Glen
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Blueberry Pancake Cupcake 4-box
|$19.00
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL June 20th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
|Blueberry Pancake Cupcake
|$4.75
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 4th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
More about Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
|Blueberry Pancake Milkshake
|$12.99