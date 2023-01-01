Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Willow Glen

1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake Cupcake 4-box$19.00
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL June 20th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
Blueberry Pancake Cupcake$4.75
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 4th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
Slaters 50-50 - San Jose

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancake Milkshake$12.99
Holder's Country Inn - 1424 Saratoga Ave

1424 Saratoga Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$13.00
Three buttermilk pancakes, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar
