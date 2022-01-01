Bread pudding in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve bread pudding
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
Black Sheep Brasserie
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose
|Warm Croissant Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Huckleberry Jam
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$8.99
Apple, walnuts, cranberry, French bread, caramel sauce, Treat vanilla ice cream
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Salted Caramel Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
BBQ
South Winchester BBQ
1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Ma's Homemade Bread Pudding served with a sweet rum sauce.
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Bread Pudding
|$6.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge