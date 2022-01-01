Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Story Road - San Jose

779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE

Avg 4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
More about Fire Wings Story Road - San Jose
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A la Carte$14.99
Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A la Carte$14.99
Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
Item pic

 

Fire Wings El Paseo - West San Jose

1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
More about Fire Wings El Paseo - West San Jose

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Chicken Soup

Pork Dumplings

Udon Noodles

Gyoza

Muffins

Bratwurst

Chicken Salad

Potstickers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston