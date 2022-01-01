Calamari in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve calamari
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Pan Seared Calamari Steaks
|$13.99
Tossed in spices and parmesan. With house red pepper aioli
More about The Farmers Union
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$15.00
fresno peppers, fennel, green chili sauce
More about The Crab Bay
The Crab Bay
3210 S White Rd, San Jose
|Fried Calamari Basket
|$12.00
More about Greek Spot
Greek Spot
5685 Cottle Road, San Jose
|CALAMARI
|$15.00
Deep Friend Calamari, Sea Salt, Oregano
More about Le Creme Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • NOODLES • DONUTS
Le Creme Cafe
3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose
|Calamari Heads
|$7.99
|Calamari Ring
|$7.99
More about Straits Restaurant
Straits Restaurant
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
|Crispy Calamari
|$16.00
Breaded Calamari, Kaffir Lime Aioli, Galangal Cocktail Sauce
More about Oros thai restaurant
Oros thai restaurant
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose
|6. Fried Calamari
|$14.95
More about Dia de Pesca
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|CALAMARI CALIFORNIO
|$10.25
Breaded, deep fried calamari rings with coctail & tartar sauce.