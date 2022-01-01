Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve calamari

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image

 

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Calamari Steaks$13.99
Tossed in spices and parmesan. With house red pepper aioli
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Calamari$15.00
fresno peppers, fennel, green chili sauce
More about The Farmers Union
Backyard Bayou image

 

The Crab Bay

3210 S White Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari Basket$12.00
Fried Calamari Basket$10.25
More about The Crab Bay
Main pic

 

Greek Spot

5685 Cottle Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CALAMARI$15.00
Deep Friend Calamari, Sea Salt, Oregano
More about Greek Spot
Calamari Heads image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • NOODLES • DONUTS

Le Creme Cafe

3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Heads$7.99
Calamari Ring$7.99
More about Le Creme Cafe
Straits Restaurant image

 

Straits Restaurant

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$16.00
Breaded Calamari, Kaffir Lime Aioli, Galangal Cocktail Sauce
More about Straits Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Antica

334 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (8620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$16.00
More about Pizza Antica
Item pic

 

Oros thai restaurant

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6. Fried Calamari$14.95
More about Oros thai restaurant
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
CALAMARI CALIFORNIO$10.25
Breaded, deep fried calamari rings with coctail & tartar sauce.
More about Dia de Pesca
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Breaded Calamari (starter)$13.00
served with horseradish cocktail
sauce
More about John's of Willow Glen

