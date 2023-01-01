Cheese pizza in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
|Four Cheese Pizza
|$18.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, smoked gouda, fontina, fresh thyme.
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$7.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about The Farmers Union
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Kids Cheese Pizza Takeout
|$10.00
More about JTOWN Pizza Co.
JTOWN Pizza Co.
625 North 6th Street, San Jose
|Cheese Pizza
|$0.00
mozzarella provolone blend, marinara sauce
More about Pizza Antica, Santana Row
PIZZA
Pizza Antica, Santana Row
334 Santana Row, San Jose
|Four Cheese Pizza
|$19.00
ricotta, mozzarella, grana padano, pecorino romano, garlic, dried oregano. white pizza