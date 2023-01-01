Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

Takeout
Cheese Pizza$16.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Four Cheese Pizza$18.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, smoked gouda, fontina, fresh thyme.
Kids Cheese Pizza$7.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza Takeout$10.00
More about The Farmers Union
JTOWN Pizza Co.

625 North 6th Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$0.00
mozzarella provolone blend, marinara sauce
More about JTOWN Pizza Co.
PIZZA

Pizza Antica, Santana Row

334 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (8620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Four Cheese Pizza$19.00
ricotta, mozzarella, grana padano, pecorino romano, garlic, dried oregano. white pizza
More about Pizza Antica, Santana Row
Jack Holders

3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE PIZZA$13.50
More about Jack Holders

