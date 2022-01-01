Chicken curry in San Jose
Sam & Curry
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Chicken Curry Burrito
|$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
|Chicken Curry Rice Bowl
|$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
|Chicken Curry Salad Bowl
|$9.95
Curry House Pizza
2984 Union Ave, San Jose
|Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
New Tandoori Cafe
5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
|Chicken Curry
|$12.99
Island Taste Caribbean Grill
225 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Curry Chicken Patty
|$4.00
Curry chicken marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices in a savory, flaky, pastry crust