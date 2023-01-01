Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Casa Villa

840 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$18.49
3 tortillas filled with chicken rolled in red or green salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, and cilantro. Served with rice, beans
More about Casa Villa
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$18.95
shredded chicken, mole poblano, crema, sesame seeds, black beans
Chicken Suizas Enchiladas$18.95
shredded chicken, tomatillo, crema, monterey and oaxaca cheese, black beans
More about Olla Cocina
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno & Chicken Enchilada Combo$16.25
Cheese Chile Relleno topped /tomato based sauce & Chicken Enchilada (flour or corn tortilla) w/Green Sauce topped w/queso cotija & chipotle sauce; served choice of 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Salad.
More about Dia de Pesca

