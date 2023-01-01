Chicken enchiladas in San Jose
Casa Villa
840 Willow Street, San Jose
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.49
3 tortillas filled with chicken rolled in red or green salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, and cilantro. Served with rice, beans
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$18.95
shredded chicken, mole poblano, crema, sesame seeds, black beans
|Chicken Suizas Enchiladas
|$18.95
shredded chicken, tomatillo, crema, monterey and oaxaca cheese, black beans
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|Chile Relleno & Chicken Enchilada Combo
|$16.25
Cheese Chile Relleno topped /tomato based sauce & Chicken Enchilada (flour or corn tortilla) w/Green Sauce topped w/queso cotija & chipotle sauce; served choice of 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Salad.