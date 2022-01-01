Chicken fried rice in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
5663 Snell Ave, San Jose
|10. Thai chicken Fried Rice
|$13.99
Rice egg and slice chicken.... add curry if you want special fried rice it will turn yellow and smell of curry
|11. Fried Chicken over Fried Rice
|$14.99
|6. Fried Chicken Leg with Blue Sticky Rice
|$13.99
Deep Fry Chicken Leg Quarter & Butterfly pea sticky Rice
More about OROS THAI RESTAURANT
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose
|37. Pineapple Fried Rice Chicken and Shrimp (If Vegetarian order number 77)
|$18.95
|39. Fried Chicken over Egg Fried Rice
|$16.95