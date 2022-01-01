Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave

5663 Snell Ave, San Jose

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10. Thai chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Rice egg and slice chicken.... add curry if you want special fried rice it will turn yellow and smell of curry
11. Fried Chicken over Fried Rice$14.99
6. Fried Chicken Leg with Blue Sticky Rice$13.99
Deep Fry Chicken Leg Quarter & Butterfly pea sticky Rice
OROS THAI RESTAURANT

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
37. Pineapple Fried Rice Chicken and Shrimp (If Vegetarian order number 77)$18.95
39. Fried Chicken over Egg Fried Rice$16.95
Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

460 East William Street, San Jose

Takeout
43. Fried Rice Chicken$14.50
