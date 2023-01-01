Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta image

 

Mas Pizza

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$18.00
House-made Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccine Pasta, and Parmesan Cheese with Chicken.
More about Mas Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Jack Holders

3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PESTO PASTA$25.00
All natural chicken breast, mushrooms, pinenuts, basil, olive oil, tossed with linguini, garlic bread
More about Jack Holders
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Pasta$26.00
chicken breast and jumbo prawns
sautéed with mushrooms • fresh
tomato • red pepper flakes • in a
tomato cream sauce over pasta
shells
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
Consumer pic

 

Island Taste Caribbean Grill

225 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rasta Pasta$15.00
Penne pasta cooked in coconut cream sauce with a blend of bell peppers
More about Island Taste Caribbean Grill

