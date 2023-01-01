Chicken pasta in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Mas Pizza
150 S First Street, San José
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$18.00
House-made Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccine Pasta, and Parmesan Cheese with Chicken.
Jack Holders
3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose
|CHICKEN PESTO PASTA
|$25.00
All natural chicken breast, mushrooms, pinenuts, basil, olive oil, tossed with linguini, garlic bread
John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Spicy Chicken Pasta
|$26.00
chicken breast and jumbo prawns
sautéed with mushrooms • fresh
tomato • red pepper flakes • in a
tomato cream sauce over pasta
shells