Chicken pizza in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.50
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, red onions, cilantro
|Garlic Chicken Pizza
|$19.50
Garlic cream, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onions
|Thai Chicken Pizza
|$19.50
Spicy peanut sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, shredded carrots, red onions, cilantro
Pizza Presidente
475 S King Rd, San Jose
|Medium Creamy Chicken Pizza
|$21.99
grilled chicken, mushroom, diced tomato, green onion, creamy garlic white sauce