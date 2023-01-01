Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.50
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, red onions, cilantro
Garlic Chicken Pizza$19.50
Garlic cream, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onions
Thai Chicken Pizza$19.50
Spicy peanut sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, shredded carrots, red onions, cilantro
More about Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
Item pic

 

Pizza Presidente

475 S King Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Medium Creamy Chicken Pizza$21.99
grilled chicken, mushroom, diced tomato, green onion, creamy garlic white sauce
More about Pizza Presidente
Consumer pic

 

Jack Holders

3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$14.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, red onion, cilantro
More about Jack Holders

