Chicken salad in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken salad
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
Britannia Arms Almaden
5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Grilled Chicken Mixed Salad
|$16.00
Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose
|Pulled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
Greenlee's Bakery
1081 The Alameda, San Jose
|Chicken Bacon Chipotle Salad
|$14.95
Bill's Café - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
Sam & Curry
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Chicken Tikka Salad Bowl
|$8.95
Marinated chicken in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
|Chicken Curry Salad Bowl
|$9.95
24 Beach Hut Deli
4878 San Felipe Rd, San Jose
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
1144 N 4th St, San Jose
|Pulled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Amici's
949 Ruff Dr., San Jose
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Mexican Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken on mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onions and cucumber topped with shredded cheese. Substitute shrimp for additional cost
Curry House Pizza
2984 Union Ave, San Jose
|Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
Fire Wings Story Road
779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE
|ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.75
Fire Wings El Paseo
1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose
|ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.75
Britannia Arms Cupertino
1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose
|CAESAR SALAD W/ GRILLED CHICKEN
|$14.00
John's of Willow Glen
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$17.00
romaine • avocado • red onion
breaded chicken • croutons • cheddar
choice of dressing
|Cajun Chicken Salad
|$16.00
grilled cajun chicken breast • spinach
red onion • avocado • tomato
jack cheese
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
fresh greens • chicken breast
tomato • cucumber