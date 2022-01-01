Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
Item pic

 

Britannia Arms Almaden

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Mixed Salad$16.00
More about Britannia Arms Almaden
Item pic

 

Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman

530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Greenlee's Bakery image

 

Greenlee's Bakery

1081 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.8 (657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Salad$14.95
More about Greenlee's Bakery
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Café - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Bill's Café - The Alameda
Item pic

 

Sam & Curry

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Salad Bowl$8.95
Marinated chicken in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
Chicken Curry Salad Bowl$9.95
More about Sam & Curry
BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

24 Beach Hut Deli

4878 San Felipe Rd, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (1691 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 24 Beach Hut Deli
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn image

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
More about Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
Item pic

 

Amici's

949 Ruff Dr., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken on mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onions and cucumber topped with shredded cheese. Substitute shrimp for additional cost
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Curry House Pizza image

 

Curry House Pizza

2984 Union Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
More about Curry House Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Story Road

779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE

Avg 4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings Story Road
Item pic

 

Fire Wings El Paseo

1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings El Paseo
Britannia Arms Cupertino image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Britannia Arms Cupertino

1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD W/ GRILLED CHICKEN$14.00
More about Britannia Arms Cupertino
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$17.00
romaine • avocado • red onion
breaded chicken • croutons • cheddar
choice of dressing
Cajun Chicken Salad$16.00
grilled cajun chicken breast • spinach
red onion • avocado • tomato
jack cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
fresh greens • chicken breast
tomato • cucumber
More about John's of Willow Glen

