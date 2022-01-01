Chile relleno in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
SMOOTHIES
Luna Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Chile Relleno Picadillo
|$18.00
ﬁre-roasted poblano chile, fragrant stew of grass-fed beef, tomato, jalapeño, peas, carrots, potato, onion, herbs and spices, lightly fried in an egg soufflé, topped with salsa ranchera and crema, with arroz rojo and handmade corn tortillas
|Chile Relleno De Calabacitas
|$16.00
fire-roasted poblano chile, roasted corn, squash, chayote, melted jack, salsa ranchera, crema, quinoa, pea shoots, epazote black beans, with handmade corn tortillas
|Cheese Chile Relleno
|$7.00
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose
|Chiles Rellenos
|$21.50
Two housemade cjile rellenos stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and served with tortillas
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Chile Relleno Side
|$8.50
More about Olla Cocina
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Chile Relleno
|$14.95
panela and oaxaca cheese, chipotle-tomato sauce, crema, cotija
More about Zona Rosa San Jose
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa San Jose
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|CHILE RELLENO
|$17.50
roasted chile pasilla, carnitas + chorizo, white rice, butternut squash, black bean puree
More about Dia de Pesca
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|Chile Relleno with SiFood or Meat
|$15.95
Fresh chile poblano stuffed with Cheese , grilled onion and SiFood or Meat choice, cooked with a light fluffy egg batter and covered with sauce. Served with Tortilla choice and Rice & Beans or Salad.
|Cheese Chile Relleno Plate
|$13.95
Fresh chile poblano stuffed with Cheese , cooked with a light fluffy egg batter and covered with sauce. Served with Tortilla choice and 2 sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.