Chile relleno in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chile relleno

SMOOTHIES

Luna Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno Picadillo$18.00
ﬁre-roasted poblano chile, fragrant stew of grass-fed beef, tomato, jalapeño, peas, carrots, potato, onion, herbs and spices, lightly fried in an egg soufflé, topped with salsa ranchera and crema, with arroz rojo and handmade corn tortillas
Chile Relleno De Calabacitas$16.00
fire-roasted poblano chile, roasted corn, squash, chayote, melted jack, salsa ranchera, crema, quinoa, pea shoots, epazote black beans, with handmade corn tortillas
Cheese Chile Relleno$7.00
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chiles Rellenos$21.50
Two housemade cjile rellenos stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and served with tortillas
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Side$8.50
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno$14.95
panela and oaxaca cheese, chipotle-tomato sauce, crema, cotija
More about Olla Cocina
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa San Jose

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO$17.50
roasted chile pasilla, carnitas + chorizo, white rice, butternut squash, black bean puree
More about Zona Rosa San Jose
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno with SiFood or Meat$15.95
Fresh chile poblano stuffed with Cheese , grilled onion and SiFood or Meat choice, cooked with a light fluffy egg batter and covered with sauce. Served with Tortilla choice and Rice & Beans or Salad.
Cheese Chile Relleno Plate$13.95
Fresh chile poblano stuffed with Cheese , cooked with a light fluffy egg batter and covered with sauce. Served with Tortilla choice and 2 sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.
More about Dia de Pesca

