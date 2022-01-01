Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Kusan Uyghur Cuisine

1516 N 4th Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cold Chili Chicken$8.99
Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Dry red pepper, Salt, Sesame oil, Chili oil, Prickly pepper oil. (Gluten Free)
More about Kusan Uyghur Cuisine
Item pic

 

Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman

530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chili$10.99
Quart Chili$17.99
Chili Cheese Burger$16.99
1/2lb Angus beef patty, topped with our home made chili and shredded cheese, served on a potato roll.
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Chili$5.99
Bowl Chili$10.99
Chili Cheese Fries$9.49
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SM Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
LG Chili Cheese Fries$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
Chili Mac - Bowl$10.50
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Chili Paneer image

 

Curry House Pizza

2984 Union Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
More about Curry House Pizza
Oros thai restaurant image

 

Oros thai restaurant

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
17. Thai Beef Salad (Fresh Chili)$16.95
50. Cashew Nut with Dried Chili$14.95
More about Oros thai restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Story Road

779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE

Avg 4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.69
More about Fire Wings Story Road
Item pic

 

Fire Wings El Paseo

1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings El Paseo

