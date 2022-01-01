Chili in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chili
Kusan Uyghur Cuisine
1516 N 4th Street, San Jose
|Cold Chili Chicken
|$8.99
Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Dry red pepper, Salt, Sesame oil, Chili oil, Prickly pepper oil. (Gluten Free)
Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose
|Bowl Chili
|$10.99
|Quart Chili
|$17.99
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$16.99
1/2lb Angus beef patty, topped with our home made chili and shredded cheese, served on a potato roll.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
1144 N 4th St, San Jose
|Cup Chili
|$5.99
|Bowl Chili
|$10.99
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.49
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|SM Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
|LG Chili Cheese Fries
|$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
|Chili Mac - Bowl
|$10.50
Curry House Pizza
2984 Union Ave, San Jose
|Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
Oros thai restaurant
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose
|17. Thai Beef Salad (Fresh Chili)
|$16.95
|50. Cashew Nut with Dried Chili
|$14.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Story Road
779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$4.69