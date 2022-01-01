Chili burgers in San Jose

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman

530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Burger$16.99
1/2lb Angus beef patty, topped with our home made chili and shredded cheese, served on a potato roll.
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Burger$16.99
1/2lb Angus beef patty, topped with our home made chili and shredded cheese, served on a potato roll.
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
Bacon Chili Crunch Burger image

 

Slaters 50-50 - San Jose

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$15.99
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
More about Slaters 50-50 - San Jose

