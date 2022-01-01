Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chimichangas

El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$20.50
Large flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Deep fried and topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Sub shrimp for 2.95
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga Side$15.95
#8 Chimichanga$20.95
One deep fried flour tortilla filled with whole beans, cheese, your choice of; chicken, shredded beef, or pork topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
SIFOOD CHIMICHANGA$14.05
Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of SÍ FOOD, rice, cheese, grilled bell peppers & onions, chipotle sauce, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.
MEAT CHIMICHANGA$12.95
Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of Meat, rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA$12.95
Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
More about Dia de Pesca

