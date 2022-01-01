Chimichangas in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose
|Chimichanga
|$20.50
Large flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Deep fried and topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Sub shrimp for 2.95
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Chimichanga Side
|$15.95
|#8 Chimichanga
|$20.95
One deep fried flour tortilla filled with whole beans, cheese, your choice of; chicken, shredded beef, or pork topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese
More about Dia de Pesca
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|SIFOOD CHIMICHANGA
|$14.05
Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of SÍ FOOD, rice, cheese, grilled bell peppers & onions, chipotle sauce, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.
|MEAT CHIMICHANGA
|$12.95
Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of Meat, rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
|VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA
|$12.95
Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.