Chocolate cake in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Peter's Bakery
3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
|Chocolate Cake w/ sprinkles Doughnut
|$0.90
Cake Doughnut topped w/ chocolate icing & sprinkles
|Chocolate Cake Doughnut
|$0.90
Cake doughnut w/ chocolate icing
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$0.00
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
|$0.00
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|German Chocolate Cake
|$8.95
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa San Jose
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|DARK CHOCOLATE CHIP BANANA CRUMB CAKE
|$6.00