Chocolate chip cookies in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Consumer pic

 

Mama Kin

374 South 1St Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Mama Kin
Peters' Bakery image

 

Peter's Bakery

3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.35
Walnuts included
(Minimum Order: 12)
More about Peter's Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blossom Hill, Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and San Mateo$1.99
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Willow Glen

1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about SusieCakes - Willow Glen
Consumer pic

 

Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave

1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ and Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.39
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Antica, Santana Row

334 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (8620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$7.00
1/2 pound chocolate chip cookie, from our big sister restaurant Spruce in San Francisco
More about Pizza Antica, Santana Row
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blossom Hill, Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and San Mateo$1.99
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

