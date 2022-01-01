Chocolate chip cookies in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Peter's Bakery
3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.35
Walnuts included
(Minimum Order: 12)
Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose
|Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blossom Hill, Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and San Mateo
|$1.99
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|Kids Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.39
PIZZA
Pizza Antica, Santana Row
334 Santana Row, San Jose
|Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$7.00
1/2 pound chocolate chip cookie, from our big sister restaurant Spruce in San Francisco