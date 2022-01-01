Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Luna Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Chopped Salad$12.00
organic romaine, jicama, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, serrano lime vinaigrette
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Item pic

 

Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Pizza Antica image

PIZZA

Pizza Antica, Santana Row

334 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (8620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten-Free Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Chopped Salad$15.00
hard cooked egg, dijon vinaigrette
More about Pizza Antica, Santana Row
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

