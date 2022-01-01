Chopped salad in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
SMOOTHIES
Luna Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Lg Chopped Salad
|$12.00
organic romaine, jicama, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, serrano lime vinaigrette
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose
|Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad
|$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Pizza Antica, Santana Row
PIZZA
Pizza Antica, Santana Row
334 Santana Row, San Jose
|Gluten-Free Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Chopped Salad
|$15.00
hard cooked egg, dijon vinaigrette
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
|Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad
|$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.