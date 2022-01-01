Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve cookies

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie & Cream (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Consumer pic

 

Mama Kin

374 South 1St Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Mama Kin
Item pic

 

Peter's Bakery

3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.35
Walnuts included
(Minimum Order: 12)
Sugar Cookie$0.35
Traditional sugar cookie
(Minimum Order: 12)
Shortbread Cutouts Cookie$0.55
Shortbread cookies shaped to match current holiday. Varies from Holiday to Holiday.
(Minimum Order: 12)
More about Peter's Bakery
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie & Cream (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blossom Hill, Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and San Mateo$1.99
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie & Cream (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Willow Glen

1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies$14.00
Soft and chewy peanut butter cookie made without flour (4 per order).
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
More about SusieCakes - Willow Glen
Consumer pic

 

Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave

1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
Black and White Cookie$3.95
Six pack of Cookies$17.50
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie & Cream (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Bill's Café - The Alameda image

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie & Cream (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn image

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie & Cream (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ and Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.39
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Bill's Cafe - King Road image

 

Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie & Cream (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Antica, Santana Row

334 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (8620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$7.00
1/2 pound chocolate chip cookie, from our big sister restaurant Spruce in San Francisco
More about Pizza Antica, Santana Row
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Famous Amos Cookies-Blossom Hill, Los Altos and Sunnyvale$1.99
Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blossom Hill, Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and San Mateo$1.99
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Mango Crazy - San Jose

5892 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie$0.50
More about Mango Crazy - San Jose

