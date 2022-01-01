Cookies in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve cookies
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Cookie & Cream (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Peter's Bakery
Peter's Bakery
3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.35
Walnuts included
(Minimum Order: 12)
|Sugar Cookie
|$0.35
Traditional sugar cookie
(Minimum Order: 12)
|Shortbread Cutouts Cookie
|$0.55
Shortbread cookies shaped to match current holiday. Varies from Holiday to Holiday.
(Minimum Order: 12)
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Cookie & Cream (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose
|Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blossom Hill, Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and San Mateo
|$1.99
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Cookie & Cream (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about SusieCakes - Willow Glen
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|4 Box Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies
|$14.00
Soft and chewy peanut butter cookie made without flour (4 per order).
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
|Black and White Cookie
|$3.95
|Six pack of Cookies
|$17.50
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Cookie & Cream (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Cookie & Cream (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Cookie & Cream (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|Kids Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.39
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Cookie & Cream (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Pizza Antica, Santana Row
PIZZA
Pizza Antica, Santana Row
334 Santana Row, San Jose
|Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$7.00
1/2 pound chocolate chip cookie, from our big sister restaurant Spruce in San Francisco
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
|Famous Amos Cookies-Blossom Hill, Los Altos and Sunnyvale
|$1.99
|Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blossom Hill, Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and San Mateo
|$1.99