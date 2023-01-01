Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Consumer pic

SMOOTHIES

Luna Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Crispy Rolled Taco$7.00
crispy rolled taco with pureed potato, with a side of arroz verde and refried pinto beans with jack cheese
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
S/O Crispy Taco$4.95
Your choice of beef or chicken
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
Item pic

 

Tacomania - Aborn - 2762 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA 95121

2762 Aborn Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Crispy$5.50
Crispy tortilla with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.
More about Tacomania - Aborn - 2762 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA 95121
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Taco$5.75
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

Map

Map

