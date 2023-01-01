Crispy tacos in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve crispy tacos
SMOOTHIES
Luna Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Kids Crispy Rolled Taco
|$7.00
crispy rolled taco with pureed potato, with a side of arroz verde and refried pinto beans with jack cheese
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose
|S/O Crispy Taco
|$4.95
Your choice of beef or chicken
Tacomania - Aborn - 2762 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA 95121
2762 Aborn Road, San Jose
|Taco Crispy
|$5.50
Crispy tortilla with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.