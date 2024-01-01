Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curd rice in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve curd rice

Main pic

 

Idly Express - San Jose - Almaden

4750 Almaden Express Way Suite 104, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curd Rice$9.00
Curd Rice$9.00
More about Idly Express - San Jose - Almaden
Consumer pic

 

Mylapore South Indian Vegetarian - Westgate Mall

1692 Saratoga Avenue , San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bisibele Bath - Curd Rice Combo$12.00
Combination of both the dishes served without mixing together
Curd Rice$10.00
South Indian traditional dish made with rice, fresh yogurt, tempering spices & curry leaves
More about Mylapore South Indian Vegetarian - Westgate Mall
Item pic

 

Kovai Cafe

1136 South De Anza Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kovai Special Curd Rice$8.99
Creamy, Cool, and Packed with Flavor
More about Kovai Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Vegetable Tempura

Garlic Bread

Mozzarella Sticks

Chimichangas

Chicken Wraps

Chile Relleno

Mango Lassi

Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (76 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston