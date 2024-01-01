Curd rice in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve curd rice
More about Idly Express - San Jose - Almaden
Idly Express - San Jose - Almaden
4750 Almaden Express Way Suite 104, San Jose
|Curd Rice
|$9.00
More about Mylapore South Indian Vegetarian - Westgate Mall
Mylapore South Indian Vegetarian - Westgate Mall
1692 Saratoga Avenue , San Jose
|Bisibele Bath - Curd Rice Combo
|$12.00
Combination of both the dishes served without mixing together
|Curd Rice
|$10.00
South Indian traditional dish made with rice, fresh yogurt, tempering spices & curry leaves