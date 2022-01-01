Curry in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve curry
Sam & Curry
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Lentil Curry Salad Bowl
|$8.95
Also know as your traditional Tarka Dal.
|Chicken Curry Burrito
|$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
|Lamb Curry Burrito
|$9.95
Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.
Straits Restaurant
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
|Curry Vegetable
|$22.00
Seasonal Fresh Vegetables, Tofu, Spicy Cilantro, Jalapeño Green Coconut Curry.
* Spice Level cannot be adjusted
Udon Mugizo San Jose
1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
|KATSU CURRY UDON
|$21.95
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH BREADED PORK CUTLET
|Mini Curry Donburi
|$7.00
BEEF CURRY, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS
|CURRY UDON
|$17.25
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY, FISH CAKE, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
Curry House Pizza
2984 Union Ave, San Jose
|Curry Veggie Delight
Curry sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, jalapenos, cilantro
|Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
Oros thai restaurant
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose
|L14. Panang Curry
|57. Panang Curry
|$15.95
|59. Roasted Duck Curry
|$17.95
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
New Tandoori Cafe
5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
|Chicken Curry
|$12.99
Thai Recipe Cuisine
1715 Lundy Ave STE 180, San Jose
|(DN) Green Curry
|$18.95