Curry in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Sam & Curry

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Curry Salad Bowl$8.95
Also know as your traditional Tarka Dal.
Chicken Curry Burrito$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
Lamb Curry Burrito$9.95
Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.
More about Sam & Curry
Straits Restaurant image

 

Straits Restaurant

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Vegetable$22.00
Seasonal Fresh Vegetables, Tofu, Spicy Cilantro, Jalapeño Green Coconut Curry.
* Spice Level cannot be adjusted
More about Straits Restaurant
Item pic

 

Udon Mugizo San Jose

1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KATSU CURRY UDON$21.95
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH BREADED PORK CUTLET
Mini Curry Donburi$7.00
BEEF CURRY, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS
CURRY UDON$17.25
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY, FISH CAKE, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
More about Udon Mugizo San Jose
Curry Veggie Delight image

 

Curry House Pizza

2984 Union Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Curry Veggie Delight
Curry sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, jalapenos, cilantro
Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
More about Curry House Pizza
Item pic

 

Oros thai restaurant

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L14. Panang Curry
57. Panang Curry$15.95
59. Roasted Duck Curry$17.95
More about Oros thai restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

New Tandoori Cafe

5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$12.99
More about New Tandoori Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Thai Recipe Cuisine

1715 Lundy Ave STE 180, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
(DN) Green Curry$18.95
More about Thai Recipe Cuisine
Britannia Arms Cupertino image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Britannia Arms Cupertino

1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP CURRY W/RICE$18.00
More about Britannia Arms Cupertino

