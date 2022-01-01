Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Sam & Curry

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Burrito$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
Chicken Curry Rice Bowl$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
Chicken Curry Salad Bowl$9.95
More about Sam & Curry
Curry Chicken Masala image

 

Curry House Pizza

2984 Union Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
More about Curry House Pizza
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

New Tandoori Cafe

5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$12.99
More about New Tandoori Cafe
Item pic

 

Island Taste Caribbean Grill

225 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken Patty$4.00
Curry chicken marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices in a savory, flaky, pastry crust
More about Island Taste Caribbean Grill

